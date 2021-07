For Mariah Stackhouse, being the first has become something of a theme over the course of her golf career. In 2011, Stackhouse, then 17, became the youngest Black player to qualify for the U.S. Women’s Open. Less than two years later, as a freshman at Stanford, Stackhouse became the first female player to shoot a 61 (10 under) at Stanford Golf Course — a course record that still stands. A year after that, Stackhouse became the first Black player to make a U.S. Curtis Cup team. (She went undefeated in four matches in the Americans’ 13-7 win.)