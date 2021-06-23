STEM camp students engage in science demonstrations, inquire about college admissions

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Bio-diesel and college admissions all in one day. Raleigh County high school students at the WVU Tech STEM camp learning about both science and their futures on-campus Wednesday. The morning session included creating bio-diesel and studying the human lung, while the afternoon was spent taking a tour of campus and getting advice from the WVU Tech Admissions Office. An employee from Conn-Weld Industries in Princeton was also on hand to answer questions about post-graduate life.