Fire danger has Increased to Very High

Jackson Hole Radio
Jackson Hole Radio
 8 days ago
The fire danger rating has been elevated to very high for Grand Teton National Park, Bridger-Teton National Forest, and the National Elk Refuge. Conditions in the Teton Interagency area are drying rapidly, and a fire may start easily, spread quickly and burn intensely. Everyone is asked to practice heightened fire safety at all times.

jacksonholeradio.com
