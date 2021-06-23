Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Jerry Seinfeld to Direct an Extremely High-Concept Movie About How Pop-Tarts Are Kinda Cool

By Rebecca Alter, @ralter
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s the deal with movies? Seems like Hollywood will adapt any bankable IP it can get its grubby mitts on these days, be it a book, a TV series, or a highly processed foodstuff. Or, in this case, a stand-up bit about a highly processed foodstuff. Deadline reports that Jerry Seinfeld will star in, direct, and co-produce Unfrosted, a comedy film about the invention of the Pop-Tart. He’s already co-written the script, which is based on a riff from a recent stand-up routine that isn’t exactly a joke, per se, but is more of a short ramble about how Pop-Tarts made him happy as a child. (The Corn Pop vibes are deafening.) Netflix won the rights to the project and has committed to starting production next year.

www.vulture.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Seinfeld
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High Concept#Pop Tarts#Unfrosted#Pop Tarts#Bee Movie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV & VideosHollywood Reporter

Jerry Seinfeld

Jerry Seinfeld to Star in Netflix Comedy About Pop-Tarts ‘Unfrosted’. Jerry Seinfeld will tackle a feature comedy about iconic breakfast pastry Pop-Tarts for Netflix. Seinfeld will direct, produce and star in Unfrosted, which is inspired by a bit in his…. Book About Late Actor and Notorious Bad Guy Lawrence Tierney...
MoviesYardbarker

Jerry Seinfeld is making a Netflix movie based on his Pop-Tart joke

Unlike the minute or two it takes for a Pop-Tart to toast, Jerry Seinfeld's next Netflix project has been years in the making. Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. exclusively reported Wednesday (June 23) that Netflix "has committed to a green light and a production start next spring" for Unfrosted, a comedy movie directed by, produced by and starring Seinfeld.
MoviesPosted by
inForney.com

Jerry Seinfeld to direct and star in Unfrosted

Jerry Seinfeld is set to direct, produce and star in the Netflix comedy 'Unfrosted'. The upcoming film chronicles the invention of the Pop-Tart and was inspired by a joke that the 67-year-old comedian once told on stage. He explained to Deadline: "Stuck at home watching endless sad faces on TV,...
CancerPosted by
Syracuse.com

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus has cancer; Pop-Tarts movie; ‘Sexy Beasts’ dating show; more: Buzz

Blink-182′s Mark Hoppus has cancer, he announced Wednesday. “For the past three months I’ve been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer,” the singer-bassist wrote. “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this. I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all.” He didn’t offer more details, but fans and friends quickly responded with words of support on social media. “Love you,” Blink-182 co-founder Travis Barker wrote. “I too, have been aware of @markhoppus’s cancer diagnosis for awhile now,” Tom DeLonge added. “And to add to his own words that he used today, I would also like to say that he is strong, and a super-human who is pushing through this difficult obstacle with a wide-open heart. 👊🏼#WeHaveHisBack.”
MusicSFGate

'Seinfeld' Soundtrack to Be Released... Finally (EXCLUSIVE)

More than 23 years after “Seinfeld” left the airwaves, a soundtrack album featuring its immortal theme (and 40 more minutes of classic “Seinfeld” music) is about to be released. WaterTower Music will release the 33-track album on Friday, July 2, on all digital platforms. It will be the first time...
MoviesPopculture

Netflix Adding One of Robert De Niro's Funniest Movies This Week

One of Robert De Niro's funniest movies is coming to Netflix this summer! Midnight Run will start streaming on the popular streaming platform starting July 1. The film premiered in 1988 and tells the story of an accountant who jumps bail and ends up getting chased by the FBI and mafia.
MoviesFirst Showing

Gnarly Red Band Trailer for 'America: The Motion Picture' on Netflix

"Ding dong, it's America M-Fer!" Netflix has released one more trailer for the animated comedy America: The Motion Picture, a final red band trailer packed with profanity and violence galore. Which is befitting America's sordid history. Debuting on Netflix today - just in time for the 4th of July weekend. In this wildly tongue-in-cheek animated revisionist history, a chainsaw-wielding George Washington assembles a team of rabble rousers — beer-loving bro Sam Adams, famed scientist Thomas Edison, acclaimed horseman Paul Revere, and a pissed off Geronimo — to defeat Benedict Arnold and King James in the American Revolution. This animated movie stars "America's sweethearts" — Channing Tatum (as G.W.), Jason Mantzoukas, Olivia Munn, Judy Greer, Bobby Moynihan (as Paul), Raoul Max Trujillo (as Geronimo), Killer Mike, Andy Samberg, Will Forte, and Simon Pegg (as King James). This is very similar to the original trailer, just with some added "red band" material. It may be extra dumb, but definitely looks like good fun.
CelebritiesPopculture

Jonathan Taylor Thomas Unrecognizable in Photos From Rare Public Sighting

Jonathan Taylor Thomas, one of the ultimate '90s teen heartthrobs, was photographed in public for the first time in nearly 8 years on Wednesday. The Home Improvement actor was seen in Hollywood walking his two dogs and vaping while wearing a mask and a hoodie. Thomas, 39, made the conscientious decision to step away from Hollywood after leaving Home Improvement in 1998 after an extremely successful career as a child actor. He did guest appearances on shows like Veronica Mars, Ally McBeal, and Smallville, and was most recently seen in four episodes of Tim Allen's latest sitcom Last Man Standing.
CelebritiesCollider

Watch Bill Hader Roll Out His Best Celebrity Impressions on 'Conan's Last Week

Not too long ago, the Team Coco YouTube channel (the official channel for CONAN on TBS) published a clip of Conan O'Brien praising actor and comedian Bill Hader for his fantastic celebrity impressions. Having fun with your guest is the hallmark of any good late-night TV host, and O'Brien is no exception during the 7 minutes and 30 seconds of footage where he eggs Hader on to perform more and more.
MusicDeadline

‘Seinfeld’ Soundtrack Underscores Comedy Classic’s Funniest Moments

The soundtrack to one of comedy’s classic shows is out Friday. Not that there’s anything wrong with that, yadda, yadda, yadda. The Seinfeld Soundtrack (released on the WaterTower label starting tomorrow, July 2) spotlights music from the show’s nine seasons and 180 episodes. The score was carefully curated by the show’s composer, Jonathan Wolff, who selected songs specifically with fans in mind. Wolff’s resume includes composing music for Will & Grace, Married with Children, Reba, Who’s the Boss, and Saved by the Bell: The College Years.
Moviestheplaylist.net

Quentin Tarantino Talks About Nearly Casting Mickey Rourke As The ‘Death Proof’ Lead & Making Stage Play Versions Of His Films

The “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” novelization is out now from Random House Books, and that means director/author Quentin Tarantino is out there doing the press rounds talking to major outlets. He’s already been on Marc Maron and Bill Maher, and yesterday, Tarantino turned up on the Joe Rogan podcast on Spotify. The conversation is a whopping 173 minutes (2.8 hours), and you can imagine every topic under the sun is broached (and unfortunately, Rogan and Tarantino bond about cancel culture and Rogan continuing his entire “they would never let you make that these days” complaint about politically correct policing culture and Tarantino mostly going on with that grievance and the idea that characters should never change or apologize for who they are).
Moviestalentrecap.com

Ken Jeong Voices ‘My Little Pony’ Character for New Netflix Movie

The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong has a fun new gig lined up. The actor is voicing a character in an upcoming My Little Pony movie for Netflix, alongside several other famous names. Jeong shared the news on Twitter Wednesday, revealing which character he’s playing in the new kids’ film....
TV & VideosInternational Business Times

'Rick And Morty' Creator's Net Worth: How Rich Is Dan Harmon?

"Rick and Morty" creator Dan Harmon is facing cancel culture for an old video that resurfaced. Harmon created the comedy show "Community" that ran for five seasons. The writer has an estimated net worth of $5 million. Dan Harmon is a writer and actor most famous for being the co-creator...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Angela Bassett shares glimpse inside jaw-dropping garden at family home

Angela Bassett is relatively private when it comes to her personal life, but the 9-1-1 star recently shared a rare glimpse of the beautiful garden at her family home. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram to post a series of pictures of herself modelling in her sprawling backyard, which was adorned with rose bushes.