Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westerville, OH

Product Developed at The Point at Otterbein University featured on FOX & Friends

otterbein.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA product developed by entrepreneur and alumnus Gary Hoyle ’79, who has an ongoing relationship with The Point at Otterbein, was recently introduced to a nationwide audience on FOX & Friends. Hoyle serves on the Advisory Board at The Point and collaborated with engineering students on designs, prototypes, and even presentations to potential licensees.

www.otterbein.edu
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Westerville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Otterbein University#Fox#Fox Friends#The Point At Otterbein#The Advisory Board#Bora#Tap To Adapt Technology#Affinity Tool Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Marketing
Related
Collegesmauinow.com

University of Hawai’i Value-Added Product Development Center Holds Groundbreaking

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges held a ground breaking ceremony on Wednesday, June 23 to mark the beginning of construction on the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center. The facility will house training programs that will provide participants an opportunity to create new and unique food-related products while learning critical...
Tampa, FLbusinessobserverfl.com

Local university among top in the world in developing patents

TAMPA — Inventors at the University of South Florida secured 123 patents in 2020. The 123 patents places USF eighth among U.S. research universities and 15th among universities worldwide “in generating new, novel and useful inventions granted intellectual property protection from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office,” according to to a press release from the university.
Clemson, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

Clemson University entrepreneurs develop product with Spark Challenge

Clemson University entrepreneurial partners Claudia Sisk and Marissa Jansen are looking to create a reusable tampon applicator they say will be cheaper and more environmentally-friendly than similar products. The duo’s product, Nature’s Gift, won first place and $2,500 at the College of Engineering, Computing and Applied Sciences’ Spark Challenge back...
TechnologyForbes

Product Roadmaps: From Feature-Focused To Adoption-Focused

SaaS Product Leader at Conga. It wasn't that long ago that we navigated with printed roadmaps. We reviewed the many possible routes between our current location and destination, choosing one before heading out on the road. If you've never done this, find a paper roadmap and take a look. The roads run in all directions: north, south, east, west and all points in between. You're able to see the entire landscape, as well as your route from point A to point B.
Saint Paul, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

'The Bias Inside Us' exhibition to be featured at St. Cloud State University

ST. PAUL, MN — The St. Cloud State University will be hosting “The Bias Inside Us” exhibition from August 21 through September 19, 2021, at the Atwood Memorial Center. The exhibition is a traveling exhibition organized by Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Services or SITES that aims to raise awareness about the implicit bias science, the impact of the bias, and the public’s act towards the bias.
Softwaremarketresearchtelecast.com

Agile software development: the many hats of the product owner

Product Owner is more than just a role in Scrum. Depending on the context, they have to take on different tasks from different areas. Shown as hats, there are six specific areas of responsibility for product owners. The article introduces them and gives tips on how to use them. The...
Posted by
700WLW

Can You Guess The Healthiest Place To Live In Ohio?

Of the 500 healthiest communities in the U.S., Ohio’s No. 1 cracks the Top 20 list. U.S. News & World Report collaborated with CVS Health and the Aetna Foundation to evaluate and rank the healthiest communities in America, scoring each one on a scale of zero to 100, according to U.S. News:
BusinessLight Stalking

OnePlus and Oppo Announce Product Development Merger

One thing is certain in our industry and that is that product development isn’t cheap. So it comes as no surprise that OnePlus and Oppo, already part of the same portfolio of companies, are merging product development in an effort to streamline operations (and save a little bit of money at the same time, we’d imagine).
Worldotterbein.edu

Otterbein Student Travels to Japan for Exchange Program

Pranith Madishetti knows the value of an Otterbein education on-campus in Westerville, but he is ready to take his potential across the ocean to gain even more experiences. Madishetti will be spending a full academic year at Otterbein’s exchange partner, Kansai Gaidai University in Osaka, Japan. Madishetti is a rising...
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Windows 11's new productivity features are supercharged to help you work

Microsoft is bringing new productivity features to Windows 11. New features include a new snapping menu and groups. There's also the ability to share directly to Teams, and mute your mic from the Taskbar. Microsoft has detailed a number of new productivity features that are shipping as part of Windows...
EconomyIndustry Week

Agile Product Development Speeds Time to Market

Removing the roadblocks to innovation involves reducing technical risks and mastering product development processes to stay on schedule and on budget. Agile engineering practices have proven their value in the software industry. As the industry undergoes rapid change, aerospace, and defense enterprises have an opportunity to adopt the same approaches to succeed. Learn how to enable aerospace and defense companies to use their full potential and bring innovative products to market on time and on budget.
EntrepreneurshipPosted by
TheStreet

Trending Today Features The Business And Future Of Food On Fox Business

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trending Today, airing on Fox Business, introduces you to the brains behind some of the biggest buzzwords in the food industry from plant-based nutrition to probiotics and superfoods. The latest episode featuring The Future of Food, aired Saturday, June 26th at 12:30 pm EST. The episode also streams across more than 100 OTT networks, including Amazon Fire, Roku and the Trending Today YouTube Channel.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

ZEN Graphene Solutions Announces Addition of Dr. Ken Reed to Advisory Board

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. ('ZEN' or the 'Company') (TSXV:ZEN) and (OTC PINK:ZENYF), a Canadian, next-gen nanomaterials technology company, is pleased to announce that Dr. Kenneth Reed, Medical Director at DermASAP, will join the ZEN Advisory Board effective immediately. Dr. Reed, a Harvard Medical School trained dermatologist, has 38 years of clinical experience in the state of Massachusetts. Dr. Reed will devote significant time and attention to advancing ZEN's topical therapeutic applications. In addition to his medical practice, he is the co-founder of Early Cell, a company focused on detection of circulating fetal cells in gestational mothers, and Lispiro, which focuses on fibrotic lung disorders. Dr. Reed has also been a Clinical Investigator for numerous pharma companies including Amgen, Astellas, Centocor (J&J) and Abbvie. He currently serves on the board of directors of Red Hill Biopharma - a NASDAQ-listed company - and sits on scientific advisory boards to a number of medical technology companies. Dr. Reed's expertise will lend itself immensely to identifying conditions that can be treated by ZEN's compound, potential modes of application, designing clinical trials, interfacing with contract resource organizations, involving key opinion leaders and facilitating introductions to pharmaceutical companies in the dermatology space.
Cedarville, OHcedarville.edu

Model UN Prepares Students for Foreign Service

Dr. Frank Jenista, a Cedarville College 1968 alumnus, founded the school’s Model United Nations (U.N.) team following a 25-year career as a U.S. Diplomat. Now, Cedarville students are training to follow in his footsteps. Model U.N. team members are selected by Dr. Glen Duerr, associate professor of international students, and...
Collegesyucatanmagazine.com

Silicon Valley tech school gets Mérida campus ready

A tech school from San Francisco is expanding its Mexico presence starting with Mérida. Holberton School, a college alternative for budding software engineers, announced its partnership with Universidad Anáhuac Mayab to open eight new campuses in Mexico over the next two years. Holberton’s Mérida facilities will be inside the Anáhuac...