Sweden thrilling victory against Poland and Spain rout over Slovakia set them atop Euro’s Group E

By Fellipe Miranda
SB Nation
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSweden and Slovakia arrived at the final day of Euro’s groups stage as the unlikely duo leading Group E. Only one of them would “survive” the ultimate test however, with Sweden overcoming Robert Lewandowski’s best attempt to push Poland to the knockout phase with a 3-2 victory, and a first-place finish; and Slovakia not putting a good enough defensive to contain Spain’s impetus, falling 5-0 to La Furia Roja in Seville and letting the one-time World Cup winners take over the second-place spot from them.

