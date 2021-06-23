Cancel
West Babylon, NY

Long Island Man Convicted Of Murder For Intentionally Running Over Victim With Vehicle

By Kathy Reakes
 8 days ago
A West Babylon man was convicted of intentionally running over another man, killing him. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A Long Island man has been convicted of intentionally running over another man with his vehicle in 2019.

Shatik Canady, age 43, of West Babylon, was convicted by a jury of murder on Thursday, June 17, for the death of Kawon Williams, 28, of Wyandanch in March 2019 in Lindenhurst.

“This was not a typical hit-and-run; the defendant deliberately pursued and struck the victim with his vehicle before fleeing the scene,” Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019, Canady became engaged in a dispute with Williams, near the rear parking lot of BrewHaus Pub, located at 111 N. Wellwood Ave. in Lindenhurst.

Canady struck Williams with an ice scraper before returning to his vehicle and pursuing Williams in the parking lot.

Williams attempted to avoid Canady, hiding behind other cars and objects in the parking lot, but Canady continued the pursuit. Canady then intentionally struck Williams with his car before fleeing the scene of the incident.

Williams was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip where he was pronounced dead.

Approximately 16 hours following the incident. the Suffolk County Police Department located Canady, who was driving the same vehicle used in the commission of the murder on Chelsea Avenue in North Babylon and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Canady attempted to flee and led police on a brief pursuit before being apprehended.

Opening statements in the trial began on Monday, June 7. The jury deliberated for approximately three days before delivering a verdict of guilty on June 17.

Canady is scheduled to be sentenced by Suffolk County Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro on Monday, July 19.

He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

