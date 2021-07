The 2020 NFL Draft was known for its wide receiver depth in the first round, but the Cincinnati Bengals got a steal with the No. 33 overall pick. Cincinnati snapped up former Clemson star Tee Higgins, who went on to post a strong rookie season alongside fellow rookie Joe Burrow. Higgins has it all and looks like a future Pro Bowler in an offense that has gobs of potential between Burrow, Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon and 2021 first-rounder Ja'Marr Chase.