More than 50 people have been arrested after an illegal rave attended by thousands led to dozens of cows escaping from their field.At its height, up to 2,000 people were at the unlicensed music event in the West Sussex town of Steyning on Saturday.Drone footage showed a long line of cars snaking up a country road, where police set up road blocks to stop anyone from entering or leaving the area.A herd of about 40 cattle, including heavily-pregnant cows and calves, also disappeared from a field after a large section of fence was reportedly cut down to “make the dancing...