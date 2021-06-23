Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Android apps on Chrome OS in 2021: A complete guide

By Jeff Springer
xda-developers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Chrome OS, native apps are cloud-based. This means productivity apps like Gmail and Google Docs live and store items in the cloud. Newer Chromebooks also support Android apps, downloaded via the Google Play Store. This opens up a wide array of possibilities, with millions of productivity apps and games available. Both web apps and Android apps support shortcuts and are easily accessed via the Launcher. Whether you’re looking for familiar social media apps or mobile games, Android apps offer something for everyone. Let’s take a look at how to get started with Android apps on Chrome OS, along with some of the best apps to install.

www.xda-developers.com
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android Apps#Chrome Os#Google Chrome#Google Apps#Chrome Os#Google Docs#The Google Play Store#Settings#The Play Store#Iphone#App Store#Ios#Macos#Microsoft Office Mobile#Api
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Spotify
News Break
Apple
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Netflix
Related
Softwareslashdot.org

Google Backs Linux Project To Make Android, Chrome OS Harder To Hack

Noting that "old" doesn't mean obsolete and it's not necessarily more vulnerable to hacks but rather more vulnerable to poor/unsafe programming techniques -- that make the results more vulnerable to hacks. The kernel could be re-written/updated in C using better practices, but using a "safer" language makes it easier to not have to think/worry about those things. On the other hand, re-writing it in Rust means re-proving the new code is correct. I expect problems either way... Generally, I'd rather update w.
Computersvmware.com

Google Chrome and Adobe Reader Deployment - App Stack

Please share me some KB article for deploying Google Chrome and Adobe Reader via App Stack. I do not want to install on a parent machine and push it to all VM's. I wanted to use these software's via App Stack. Thanks,. Ram. 0 Kudos. 1 Reply. Receiving this error...
Computersxda-developers

Settings on Chrome OS in 2021: Everything you need to know

If you recently switched from a Mac or PC to Chrome OS, you’ve probably noticed the setup is a bit different. It’s natural to want a few tips and tricks when migrating to a new operating system and UI. The good news is that Chrome OS is incredibly user friendly and very powerful. Whether you’re a developer or casual user, the customization available is truly impressive. Some of the basics like taking a screenshot or setting up notifications are also a bit different on your Chromebook. In this article we’ll take a look at how to set up the settings on your Chromebook, Chromebox, or tablet running Chrome OS from start to finish.
Cell Phoneschromeunboxed.com

Chrome OS is set to get a mobile hotspot feature for LTE Chromebooks

Though they aren’t sold in incredibly high numbers, there are Chromebooks available with LTE on-board and they provide a great solution to many users who need connectivity on the go. The number of LTE-enabled Chromebooks is only on the way up, so some of the features users expect from wireless devices are bound to follow, and few features are as weaved into the wireless device landscape as mobile hotspots.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

Text-recognition superpowers are coming soon to the Chrome OS scan app

It's been over a year since the pandemic brought students and employees across the globe home to work online. The demand for flatbed scanners and printers have soared, and thanks to Chrome OS 89, its new scanner app makes digitizing your paper documents in a snap. It seems Google is looking for ways to make its scanning app more powerful, as it's adding two new features that should sway you away from your messy filing cabinet.
Cell Phones9to5Google

How to enable the Google Chrome ‘Web Feed’ RSS reader on Android

During I/O 2021, Google announced that Chrome for Android would be testing a built-in RSS reader. It’s considered an experiment that might not ever launch, but you can test the RSS-powered “Web Feed” in Chrome today. The “Web Feed” — as it’s called — only works on Chrome 92 (currently...
Computerschromeunboxed.com

This upcoming Chrome OS feature puts Virtual Desks front and center

Google has put quite a bit of work into Virtual Desks for Chromebooks and it seems they are keen in making sure you know all about it. An upcoming addition internally being referred to as the ‘Bento Bar’ – first spotted by Android Police – looks to be bringing the Virtual Desk interface more inline with the way users are accustomed to leveraging something like the shelf on their Chromebooks. For most of us, the shelf is always visible and ready to click at a moment’s notice. This new ‘Bento Bar’ wants to put a similar UI in place at the top of the screen when you have Virtual Desks open.
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

LG Velvet LTE Android 11 OS update now available

LG may be saying goodbye to the mobile business but it doesn’t mean it’s leaving the remaining available devices. The South Korean tech company has promised to still release updates for the LG phones. It promised three years of Android updates from date of purchase. This means those LG smartphones we still see in the market or are currently active will get future upgrades. Android 12 OS update for LG phones will still be available, contrary to was was said earlier that LG may stop releasing updates once out of the mobile business.
Computerslaptopmag.com

Windows 11: Your guide to Microsoft's next Windows OS

Windows 11 arrives next week to usher in a new era for Microsoft's desktop operating system. What we previously suspected would be a transformative update to Windows 10 will instead mark the debut of an entirely new OS. Where Windows 10 undid some of the mistakes of Windows 8 by reverting to a more familiar layout, Windows 11 will attempt to modernize, simplify and introduce new features designed to make users more productive.
Cell Phoneshowtogeek.com

How to Track Prices in Google Chrome on Android

There are plenty of tools you can use to track the prices of products online, but what if your browser could do it by itself? Thanks to a feature in Google Chrome for Android, you can do exactly that. Introduced in Google Chrome 90 for Android, the price-tracking feature aims...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Fix Download Issues on Chrome Browser for Android

Well, there’s no shortage of download managers for the Android operating system. Android users widely use download manager apps like Turbo download manager, ADM, etc. However, you don’t need a download manager app if you use Google Chrome. Google Chrome is the best Android web browser available out there. Downloading...
Video Gameshowtogeek.com

How to Update Apps and Games on Android

An important part of making sure that your Android phone is running smoothly and securely is keeping apps and games updated. It’s not exactly obvious how you’re supposed to do that, but we’ll show you how it’s done. How to Check for App Updates on Android. The place to check...
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

10 best disabled apps and accessibility apps for Android

There are many types of disabilities. Here are the best disabled apps for Android to help make life easier. There are many types of disabilities and most of them seem to have a habit of making life difficult. Whether it’s being hard of hearing, visually impaired, or physically disabled, chances are that you can’t use your smartphone or tablet the same way as everybody else. That’s okay because as it turns out, there are plenty of apps that can help you work your smartphone better. Here are the best disabled apps and accessibility apps for Android.
ElectronicsBeta News

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go is a ho-hum Chrome OS laptop with optional LTE

Chromebooks have been gaining in popularity lately, and it isn't hard to see why. As more and more people do their computing almost exclusively on the web, it makes no sense to spend big money on a Windows laptop you don't really need. Don't get me wrong, Windows definitely still has a place, and Microsoft's operating system is currently more useful than Chrome OS, but it simply overkill for many. Chromebooks are simple, safe, and getting better all the time. Google is giving the people what they want.
Cell Phonesprweek.com

Intellifluence releases iOS, Android apps

“Warm contact” influencer network Intellifluence is releasing an iOS app. The app targets influencers who want to be connected with brands. It was developed based on data suggesting that most of the network’s users are interacting with it on their mobile devices. The company is also planning to release an Android app via the Play Store.
Computerschromeunboxed.com

Borealis, a.k.a. Steam, will live in the Chrome OS settings menu

Yesterday, I spent some time hashing out why I feel that Google will bring Steam to Chrome OS in the very near future. While there’s still some work to be done, it now appears that Google is going all-in on the project and this may be a bigger addition to Chrome OS than we ever imagined. This morning, I uncovered a new commit that gives leads me to believe that Google has very big plans for Steam on Chromebooks. When the project finally comes to fruition, ‘Borealis’ and Steam will find a permanent home in the settings menu of Chrome OS alongside Play Store and Web apps.
SoftwarePosted by
The Independent

Microsoft’s Windows 11 OS has a sleeker look, Xbox features, better multitasking, and Android apps built-in

Microsoft has launched its new operating system, Windows 11, bring with it a new interface and updated services to replace Windows 10 after six years.An early build of the new computer software leaked earlier this week, revealing the new Start Menu, Widgets, and the end of Live Tiles, as well as hinting at the updates to the Xbox app and snap controls.Windows 11 has a striking similarity to Windows 10X, the dual-screen operating system Microsoft developed, and then abandoned, for dual-screen devices – which is likely where the design for the new Start Menu launcher originated.The user interface has...
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

Chrome OS has a nice new addition coming for console gamers

It's no secret that Chrome OS has become way more capable over the years, maturing far beyond a simple browser-platform. It shows Google is serious about making Chromebooks an appealing choice for everyone, supporting Android apps and even powerful Linux tools to sweeten the platform's appeal. With official support for Steam around the corner, Chrome OS is even closer to becoming a viable choice for hardcore gamers — and an upcoming addition levels-up the gaming experience even further.
SoftwarePosted by
TechRadar

Windows 11 will bring native Android apps to the Microsoft OS

Microsoft announced during its official reveal event on June 24 that the Windows 11 will support Android apps. The apps will be supported via the Amazon App Store and discoverable through the revamped Microsoft Store. allowing your favorite apps to be locally installed so you can integrate them into the start menu or taskbar.
RecipesAndroid Authority

The best meal planner apps for Android

AnyList is a unique blend of a to-do list app and a recipe organizer. You can use both for maximum effect when meal planning. Basically, you add in all of your recipes to the app and then use the app to generate a grocery list. From there, you use the to-do part to plan your meals and then use the app to recall the recipes. Some other features include the ability to create per-store grocery lists, share lists with others, and you can save recipes directly from websites. The yearly price is surprisingly reasonable as well. The only issue is that it does take a bit to set up all of your stuff and you build it over time on your own. Those who don’t mind the manual part of it should definitely try it.