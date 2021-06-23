Cancel
Get Your Laundry Super White Without Bleach With This Simple Hack

By Ashley Lall
FIRST For Women
 8 days ago
It’s laundry day, and you just realized that you don’t have any bleach on hand. You know your standard laundry detergent isn’t going to cut it for all those stained shirts and socks, but you don’t feel like going all the way to the store. Or maybe you just don’t want to use bleach because it’s a harsh chemical, but you need a way to brighten up your white clothes. Well, not to worry. We recently stumbled upon a quick laundry hack that will help you get your whites as bright as ever — no bleach necessary. In fact, all you need is some aspirin.

Community Policy
FIRST For Women

Bright, friendly, smart and engaging, First for Women has been a trusted source of inspiration and advice for women on the go for decades.

