The Phoenix Suns gutted out an 84-80 win on Saturday night to take a 3-1 series lead over the Los Angeles Clippers. As teams get deeper into the playoffs, coaches typically tighten up their rotation which leads to a shorter bench. This means guys like former West Virginia star Jevon Carter have little to no role or impact on the game. In this series alone, Carter has only appeared in one game (game 3) and saw just two minutes of action.