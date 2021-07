DORITOS WALKING TACOS - GREAT FOR PARTIES!. If you've ever had to plan food for birthday parties, church potlucks, sports banquets, etc., then you know how difficult it can be to feed everyone easily while satisfying different picky eaters. These Doritos Walking Tacos make it easy. Whether you make it for your family or for a crowd, these Doritos walking tacos only require some nacho cheese chips and your favorite taco toppings! With so many topping options, the possibilities for this recipe are endless. If you want a tasty taco (without the mess!) then you have to make my Doritos Walking Tacos recipe!