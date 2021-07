"Why you should expect nothing from Wander Franco." No, this is not a hot take. No doubt you have heard about the #1 prospect in baseball for what seems like many years now, but actually, the young shortstop is only 20 years old. Tonight, he will be joining a Rays team that just slipped into second place in the AL East and just lost Ace Tyler Glasnow. Over the past three weeks, the Rays have scored only 80 runs, batted .222, the 6th lowest in the league, and struck out 26% of the time – the fourth-most in the league. Now on a six-game losing streak, and after being swept by the lowly Seattle Mariners, the Rays are looking to be aggressive. There's simply no time to waste in this division. The Red Sox are in first, the Yankees are...