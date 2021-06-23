Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse Man Arrested For Stealing Camper

By Mark Evenstad
x1071.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrawford County authorities say a La Crosse man has been arrested for stealing a camper from the Bridgeport area. According to a sheriff’s office release, 51-year-old Jeffrey Smizek is being held at the La Crosse County Jail. With assistance from the public and multiple law enforcement agencies, officials were able to locate the camper – which was taken on June 12th. The camper was found at Goose Island Campground south of La Crosse. An investigation discovered items related to other thefts inside the camper. Charges of theft against Smizek have been referred to the Crawford County District Attorney’s office.

www.x1071.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, WI
County
La Crosse County, WI
Crawford County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Crime & Safety
La Crosse County, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
SportsPosted by
CBS News

Star U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for month after positive marijuana test, putting Olympics in doubt

Star sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has been suspended for one month after a testing positive for marijuana, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) announced Friday, putting her participation in the Tokyo Olympics in doubt. Shortly before the decision was announced, the 21-year-old Richardson took responsibility during an interview on "Today." "I know...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
CNN

Richard Branson: 'I would love Jeff Bezos to come and see our flight off'

New York (CNN Business) — Richard Branson, the British billionaire and entrepreneur, announced late Thursday that he would attempt to go to space on July 11, just nine days before the world's richest man, Jeff Bezos, will make his own spaceflight. But even as he effectively cut ahead of Bezos, Branson dismissed the notion of it being a "race" and went so far as to invite his fellow billionaire to come watch.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

130 countries join U.S. push for global minimum tax on large corporations

President Joe Biden's corporate tax plan got a boost Thursday, as 130 countries and jurisdictions signed on to an agreement that would implement a global minimum tax for companies. The administration says the agreement, the first major overhaul of international taxation in a century, will level the playing field and help American business compete.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Attorney General Merrick Garland suspends federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland ordered a temporary stop Thursday to scheduling further federal executions. In a memo to senior officials, he said serious concerns have arisen about the arbitrariness of capital punishment, its disparate impact on people of color, and "the troubling number of exonerations" in death penalty cases. "The...
NFLPosted by
The Hill

NFL's Washington Football Team fined $10M for 'unprofessional' workplace

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday concluded its investigation into the harassment allegations leveled against the Washington Football Team by fining the organization $10 million for an “unprofessional” workplace, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday. In a statement, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said that Washington-based lawyer Beth Wilkinson found...