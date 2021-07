The Carolina Panthers made a bit of a shocking pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, using the No. 8 overall pick on South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. Not that Horn wasn’t a talented option, but many had pegged them to either take Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain, or a quarterback at the spot. But the Panthers are not only getting a talented player in Horn, but one with a mentor that has NFL experience. That would be his father, who he is getting advice from still.