Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri judge: Medicaid expansion unconstitutional

By SUMMER BALLENTINE, Associated Press, SUMMER BALLENTINE
Register Citizen
 8 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge on Wednesday ruled that a ballot measure to expand Medicaid is unconstitutional, meaning hundreds of thousands of newly eligible adults won't be able to access the health insurance program July 1 as promised. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Jon Beetem wrote that...

www.registercitizen.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Sauer
Person
Mike Parson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid Expansion#Constitutional Amendment#Legislature#Ap#Cole County Circuit Court#Republican#Gop#The Court Of Appeals
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Missouri Statemissouribusinessalert.com

Missouri Minute: Business groups file brief in Medicaid expansion case; Energizer names new CFO

The final day of the state fiscal year brought a flurry of activity in Jefferson City on Wednesday. The Missouri House approved the renewal of a tax critical to funding Medicaid in the state. The approval of the Federal Reimbursement Allowance came just ahead of a deadline set by Gov. Mike Parson for imposing deep budget cuts. As lawmakers preserved the state’s existing Medicaid program, health care and business groups across the state weighed in on the legal fight over expanding Medicaid in Missouri. Organizations including the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Greater St. Louis, Inc. filed a brief Wednesday urging justices to approve the expansion. The governor, meanwhile, signed into law a bill establishing a tax on sales by out-of-state vendors. Passage of the measure, which garnered support from brick-and-mortar retailers, business groups and local governments, makes Missouri the last state in the country to implement an online sales or tax.
Jefferson City, MOkttn.com

Audio: Missouri Supreme Court to hear oral arguments in Missouri Medicaid expansion lawsuit case in July

Missouri’s high-profile Medicaid expansion lawsuit case will go before the state’s highest court in July. The attorney for the three women suing Missouri over Medicaid expansion says the Missouri Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the case on July 13 in Jefferson City. The same two attorneys who argued the case in Cole County Circuit Court on Monday will argue before the Missouri Supreme Court on the 13th. Attorney Chuck Hatfield, who represents the three women, and State Solicitor General D. John Sauer. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem ruled this week that Amendment Two requires the appropriation of revenues not created by the initiative.
HealthCleburne County Sun-Times

State seeks approval for Medicaid expansion

State Medicaid officials are asking the federal government for approval of ARHOME, the newest version of Medicaid expansion. They anticipate a decision in November or December. ARHOME will replace the current version of Medicaid expansion called Arkansas Works, which expires December 31. ARHOME stands for Arkansas Health and Opportunity for...
Sweetwater Reporter

Conservative high court upholds Arizona voting restrictions

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld voting restrictions in Arizona in a decision that could make it harder to challenge other states' voting limits put in place by Republican lawmakers following last year's elections. The 6-3 ruling by the conservative-majority court fueled new calls from Democrats to pass federal legislation,...
Arizona Statencsl.org

SCOTUS Upholds Arizona’s Voting Requirements

In Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee the U.S. Supreme Court held 6-3 that Arizona’s requirement that ballots cast in the wrong precinct and ballots collected by anyone other than a limited group of people not be counted didn’t violate section 2 of the Voting Rights Act. The Democratic National Committee...