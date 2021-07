Dreams of traveling in a luxury train with the most opulent amenities and scenic landscapes riffling through minute after minute in European countries are closer to reality than one would imagine. A new French rail start-up has announced plans to launch a range of international overnight “hotel on wheels” rail services, targeting passengers looking for more sustainable and comfortable travel options. Come 2024; Midnight Trains will have routes up and running across Europe. It is the brainchild of Adrien Aumont and Romain Payet, who still believe that people of our planet still dream of traveling in the sleeper train, which is why they leave no stone unturned to make this mode of traveling cool again. In a world where people like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos are selling the interstellar dream, Midnight Trains aims to make life and experiences richer on the ground with sophisticated and luxurious adventures aboard its fleet of rolling boutique hotels. Let’s take a look at the pimped up version of the glorious and original Trans-European Express: