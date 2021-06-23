Cancel
Religion

Worship service to be at Lee County Fair

Daily Gate City
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mid-Lee Council of Churches will be sponsoring a Christian worship service at the Lee County Fair on Sunday, July 11, at 9 a.m. Weather permitting, the service will be conducted under a shelter located immediately behind the Educational Building. If weather does not permit an outside worship service, the event will be relocated to inside the Educational Building. However, it is strongly suggested that those wishing to attend the service bring lawn chairs or something else to sit upon.

Dave Barrett
#Worship Service#County Fair#The Lee#Christian
La Cañada Flintridge, CAoutlooknewspapers.com

Lutheran Church Service at New Worship Center

Lutheran Church in the Foothills invites local residents to the church’s new Worship Center at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. On Sunday, June 27, at 10 a.m., Pastor Scott Peterson will lead with a message called “Lifted Up.”. The service will also be livestreamed at 10 a.m. on...
Religionchurchofjesuschrist.org

Teacher Council Meetings Can Improve Gospel Learning

This story appears here courtesy of TheChurchNews.com. It is not for use by other media. The Savior Jesus Christ was the perfect teacher. He loved those He taught. He taught by the Spirit. He taught doctrine. And He invited diligent learning. The goal of every gospel teacher — whether formally called or not — is to teach in His way, the Sunday School general presidency said.
Religiongazettejournal.net

St. Thomas Anglican now operating as Refuge Mission

Refuge Mission is a new name with a new affiliation for St. Thomas Anglican Mission. The new church continues to be pastored by its founder, the Rev. Jason Hess, and meets in the Trinity Church building on Route 14 at Foster. Hess explained that St. Thomas, established in 2018, was...
Religionbaptistpress.com

FIRST-PERSON: Helpful hints for July 4 worship services

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (BP) — Independence Day is this weekend, and this year’s patriotic holiday is unique: for the first time in eleven years, the 4th of July will fall on a Sunday. Southern Baptists will choose to gather on this Lord’s Day in different ways. Some will hold festive patriotic...
Gulf Shores, ALmulletwrapper.net

G.S. First Presbyterian Vacation Bible School July 25-29

G.S. First Presbyterian Vacation Bible School July 25-29 First Presbyterian Church of Gulf Shores will host a free vacation bible school July 25-29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on its campus at 309 E. 21st Ave. in Gulf Shores. The theme is “Great Big Beautiful World” and it is an interactive vacation bible school where children explore, celebrate, and care for God’s good creation.
Religionbluemountaineagle.com

Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting is July 8-18 in Flovilla

After the pandemic forced the cancellation of the Indian Springs Holiness Camp Meeting last year, the annual gathering, which has happened each summer since 1890, returns to Flovilla from July 8 beginning at 8 a.m. to July 18 ending at 5 p.m. at the camp, located at 1518 Hwy. 42 South in Flovilla, just north of Indian Springs State Park.
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship to host online Fourth of July worship service

Pocatello Unitarian Universalist Fellowship invites the public to an online discussion this Fourth of July at 9:30 a.m. Together, we will read a brief excerpt of Frederick Douglass's speech, "What To the Slave is the Fourth of July"? Delivered in 1852, relevant still in 2021. Whose independence do you celebrate? Your own? Your neighbor's? How can people today close the gap between the dream of justice and the reality?
Farmerville, LAfgazette.com

CHURCH NEWS

Regular services are prayer on Mondays at 6 p.m., Bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and morning worship is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. 318-368-2634. Weekly service times are: Sunday – Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesday – 6:30 p.m.
Portland Tribune

Marion County Fair slated

Marion County announced that its annual fair will take place July 9-11 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem. One of Oregon's oldest fairs is scheduled to return this year. Marion County announced that its annual fair will take place Friday through Sunday, July 9-11, at the Oregon State Fairgrounds, 2330 17th St. NE, Salem. The event returns after its 2020 epidemic-related hiatus.
ReligionDaily Jeffersonian

Many Churches, One Lord

The Savior taught that the meek shall inherit the Earth. Why the meek?. The definition of meekness is someone who is humble, teachable, and patient under suffering. It is showing kindness, gentleness, strength, and self-control. Meekness is vital for us to become more Christlike because one cannot develop other crucial virtues — faith, hope, and charity — without it. Without meekness and humility, one cannot be teachable. Pride sets in and disallows you to be taught and led by the spirit, and to be conformed by God's hands.
Sumter, SCItem

Column by Sumter Pastor Joey Durham: What makes us free? Scriptures and God

I hope you're having a great day, and from myself and our church family at the Open Bible Baptist Church, we hope everyone in our Sumter community will have a safe and great Independence Day on July 4th! The thought for today asks this question, "What makes us free?" I want to bring some thoughts to your heart that I pray will be a help and a blessing to you. Let me say that God has blessed America! We celebrate the goodness of God that we do not deserve, and no nation on this earth has the bounty from the hand of God that America has. Freedom is one of the greatest blessings that anyone could ever enjoy, and the great God of Heaven has blessed us with not only political freedom, but personal freedom as well. So, with these facts being true, what makes us free?
CharitiesThe Lebanon Reporter

Volunteers needed for county fair

The 4-H Fair Board is looking for volunteers for this year’s fair scheduled for July 17-23. It takes nearly 300 volunteers to make the fair run smoothly. Many of these positions will be behind the scenes. Volunteers can assist with parking vehicles at night for events at North Track events,...
Smith County, TNcarthagecourier.com

COUNTY FAIR UNDERWAY

Carnival rides arrived Monday night and the Smith County Fair—The Fair On The River—is well underway. Some of the headline events will not take place until later in the week. Each year the demolition derby is a major draw, filling the grandstands at the Russell Nixon Outdoor Arena. The first...
ReligionGallipolis Daily Tribune

Examining ‘true freedom’

One evening, long ago, our family shared together an evening devotion before bedtime. As we read the Bible together, we came to the place where it says, “… I have learned in whatever situation I am to be content. I know how to be brought low, and I know how to abound. In any and every circumstance, I have learned the secret of facing plenty and hunger, abundance and need” (Philippians 4:11b-12 ESV).
Religionauburnvillager.com

Are world religions ways to salvation?

“Each religion is alone true, in the same way, each landscape, each picture, each poem, etc. is alone beautiful.”— Simone Weil. Ever since the time of the early Church, Christians have been concerned about the relationship between and among the various world religions. Scholars in religious studies deal with this problem under the rubric of “Religious Pluralism.” When I raised the question whether the world religions are ways to salvation in my classes, students had very strong feelings about this matter.
ReligionBrunswick News

God wants us to live full lives and engaged with others

I wake up every morning wishing that the Lord would come back and take us to Heaven. I live with disappointment because the world is in such darkness. Is it wrong to feel this way?. — J.W. Dear J.W.: It pleases God that His children would long for His heavenly...
ReligionMountain Mail

Faith and misconceptions

Editor’s note: This column originally ran on July 6, 2018. The Bible has much to say about faith, and there are many misconceptions about faith. Faith is the basis of true religion. The Bible tells us in Hebrews 11:6, “But without faith it is impossible to please him …” One of the battlegrounds of faith is faith in God’s word.