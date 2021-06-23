Worship service to be at Lee County Fair

I hope you're having a great day, and from myself and our church family at the Open Bible Baptist Church, we hope everyone in our Sumter community will have a safe and great Independence Day on July 4th! The thought for today asks this question, "What makes us free?" I want to bring some thoughts to your heart that I pray will be a help and a blessing to you. Let me say that God has blessed America! We celebrate the goodness of God that we do not deserve, and no nation on this earth has the bounty from the hand of God that America has. Freedom is one of the greatest blessings that anyone could ever enjoy, and the great God of Heaven has blessed us with not only political freedom, but personal freedom as well. So, with these facts being true, what makes us free?