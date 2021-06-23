Worship service to be at Lee County Fair
The Mid-Lee Council of Churches will be sponsoring a Christian worship service at the Lee County Fair on Sunday, July 11, at 9 a.m. Weather permitting, the service will be conducted under a shelter located immediately behind the Educational Building. If weather does not permit an outside worship service, the event will be relocated to inside the Educational Building. However, it is strongly suggested that those wishing to attend the service bring lawn chairs or something else to sit upon.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com