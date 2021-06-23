Age of Calamity Developers Discuss Pulse of the Ancients DLC

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity has been kicking around for a while so let's dive back in and check out the Pulse of the Ancients DLC. Before getting to the Pulse of the Ancients pack, I should mention that if you opt to buy the Expansion Pass, you get a Purchase Bonus which includes a full set of Prototype Ancient equipment for Link (Helm, Cuirass, Greaves, and Short Sword) so if that sounds like a decent incentive, I recommend getting the Expansion Pass as it also contains Pulse of the Ancients and Guardian of Remembrance as well which is set to release in November. With that out of the way, Pulse of the Ancients essentially consists of a new character, a couple of new weapons / move sets, and some tasks to accomplish via the Royal Ancient Lab. Doing so will unlock the new content although it's kind of a bummer that you don't get access to it right away because the missions can become rather tedious to accomplish.