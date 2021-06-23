Cancel
Law

Mr. Double's Operator Jailed

By Sarah Coble
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 65-year-old man from Texas has been sentenced to prison for operating a website devoted to stories in which violence occurs against minors. In January, a federal jury convicted 65-year-old Brewster County resident Thomas Alan Arthur of three counts of trafficking in obscene visual representations of the sexual abuse of a child, five counts of trafficking in obscene text stories about the sexual abuse of children, and one count of engaging in the business of selling obscene matters involving the sexual abuse of children.

