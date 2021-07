The latest 2021 MLB All-Star Game voting update still has the Los Angeles Dodgers on track to only be represented by Max Muncy among the National League starters. Like with the initial All-Star Game voting returns, Muncy is the top vote-getter among all NL first basemen. Muncy, who is expected to return from the 10-day injured list this week, was recently touted by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as performing to the level of being one of the top players in baseball this season.