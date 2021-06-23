Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Algoma, WI

Algoma Celebrates 25 Years of the Crescent Beach Boardwalk

By Door County Pulse
Door County Pulse
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 125 people gathered in Algoma on June 22 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Crescent Beach boardwalk and thank the volunteers who gave their time and energy to build it. Speakers focused on the dedication of the citizens who dreamed, fundraised and built the boardwalk, which is now a popular spot for recreation and an economic driver. The Algoma Community Band set the tone for the evening with traditional fanfare selections and polkas, mixed with tunes from the Beach Boys.

doorcountypulse.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Algoma, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crescent Beach#The Beach Boys#Boardwalk#Volunteers#The Algoma Community Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Garland imposes moratorium on federal executions

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday announced a moratorium on federal executions, a shift from the Trump administration, which had resumed the use of the death penalty in federal cases. Garland said in the memo that the Justice Department would also review its policies and procedures to make sure they...
Income TaxPosted by
Reuters

130 countries back global minimum corporate tax of 15%

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) - Most of the countries negotiating a global overhaul of cross-border taxation of multinationals have backed plans for new rules on where companies are taxed and a tax rate of at least 15%, they said on Thursday after two days of talks. The Paris-based Organisation for...