Algoma Celebrates 25 Years of the Crescent Beach Boardwalk

About 125 people gathered in Algoma on June 22 to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Crescent Beach boardwalk and thank the volunteers who gave their time and energy to build it. Speakers focused on the dedication of the citizens who dreamed, fundraised and built the boardwalk, which is now a popular spot for recreation and an economic driver. The Algoma Community Band set the tone for the evening with traditional fanfare selections and polkas, mixed with tunes from the Beach Boys.