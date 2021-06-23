Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

Jake Owen and Friends Will Hit the Ryman Stage for a One-Night-Only Benefit Show

By Carena Liptak
Posted by 
102.3 The Bull
102.3 The Bull
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jake Owen is planning a special event for a good cause: The singer has announced his upcoming benefit concert, Jake Owen & Friends: A Concert Made for You, which will take place at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on July 15. The event will benefit the Country Music Association's philanthropic arm, the...

1023thebullfm.com
Community Policy
102.3 The Bull

102.3 The Bull

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
430K+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 The Bull plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1023thebullfm.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmie Allen
Person
Jake Owen
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Russell Dickerson
Person
Lindsay Ell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma Music Festival#Country Music Association#Music Education#Jake Owen Friends#The Cma Foundation#The Ryman Auditorium#Cma Festival#Maddie Tae#The Real Life Love Story
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CharitiesEffingham Radio

Jake Owen To Host Benefit Concert For CMA Foundation

Jake Owen has invited some of his friends and fellow songwriters to join him on the Ryman Auditorium stage for the Jake Owen & Friends: A Concert Made For You event on Thursday, July 15th. Proceeds from this one-night-only show will benefit the CMA Foundation and their efforts to improve and sustain high-quality music education programs across the US.
MusicPosted by
Audacy

Listen to Jake Owen's Exclusive Station on Audacy

Jake Owen has created an exclusive radio station just for you!. Now available, as part of Audacy’s exclusive stations launch is Jake Owen’s Tiki Tonk Playlist, a station created by Jake specifically for Audacy Country fans. Listen to your favorite music now on Audacy. The perfect soundtrack for all of...
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Brett Young joins Pandora’s Billionaire Club

Latest offering racks nearly 270m streams since release. Brett Young has now become a member of Pandora’s Billionaire Club. Young was recently surprised during tour rehearsals in Nashville with a Pandora Billionaire Plaque for surpassing one billion streams on the platform. Young’s latest release, Weekends Look A Lot Different These Days via BMLG Records, has boasted nearly 270 million streams since its release on June 4th. Young can now be heard on the recently launched Pandora Country Billionaires station alongside Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Justin Moore and others.
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

King Crimson's Tony Levin talks upcoming Ryman show

Progressive rock and metal icons King Crimson have been amorphous in sound, lineup, arrangement and focus over their decades of success, and soon they’ll take their latest shape at the Ryman Auditorium. On July 28, the septet, currently featuring no fewer than three kit drummers, will bring upward of 40...
Musicvegas24seven.com

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage To Headline Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman July 8 at 7:30pm

Rhonda Vincent & The Rage To Headline Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman July 8 at 7:30pm. Vincent’s New Album ‘Music Is What I See’ Available Now. Multi-award-winning bluegrass artist and Grand Ole Opry member Rhonda Vincent along with her Grammy award-winning band, The Rage, is set to headline the world-famous Ryman Auditorium Thursday, July 8 at 7:30 pm as part of Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights At The Ryman. The “Queen of Bluegrass” is certain to delight the audience during this Nashville summer tradition with both classic crowd-pleasers and new tunes from her latest album, Music Is What I See. Their unmatched energy graces every stage they perform on through their timeless yet inventive bluegrass sounds.
MusicPopculture

Jimmie Allen Shares How He Recruited Brad Paisley for ‘Freedom Was a Highway’ Duet

Jimmie Allen originally released his duet with Brad Paisley, "Freedom Was a Highway," as part of his 2020 album Bettie James, and the song is now Allen's latest single. During a recent appearance on The Bobby Bones Show, the two friends discussed how their collaboration came to be, revealing that the idea was born after a hangout with Allen, Paisley, Darius Rucker and Tim McGraw.
MusicCMT

Cole Swindell: 5 Essential Songs

Happy Birthday to Cole Swindell, who turns 38 today! Swindell was born June 30, 1983, and since breaking into the country music genre with his debut single, “Chillin’ It,” in 2013, he earned five No. 1s on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, and released three full-length albums. He’s earned chart-toppers including “You Should Be Here,” “Hope You Get Lonely Tonight,” “Ain’t Worth The Whiskey” and more. Along the way, he’s also released five Down Home Sessions EPs.
Musicmainstreet-nashville.com

Bluegrass Nights to return to Ryman

Music from a land where the grass is blue will soon pour forth from the venue where the artists ring true. Springer Mountain Farms Bluegrass Nights at the Ryman are set to return to the walls of the historic auditorium today, beginning with performances by Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder.
MusicCMT

Keith Urban Pairs With Jimmie Allen for an Updated Take On “Boy Gets A Truck”

Embedded from www.youtube.com. The “secret sauce” of sorts behind the early success of Jimmie Allen’s reloaded Bettie James: Gold Edition LP is its familiarity with the listener. For those just introduced to the Delaware-born country crooner, it’s pop stars like Pitbull, Babyface, Monica, and more. For those comfortable with his catalog of songs, its hearing tunes they know, reimagined with the aid of artists they also are quite familiar. In the case of Australian country superstar Keith Urban’s collaboration with Allen on the latter’s 2018-created song, it’s a unique case of putting a metaphorical fresh coat of paint on a favorite tune.
Books & Literaturesoundslikenashville.com

Lauren Alaina To Release Book, ‘Getting Good at Being You’

Singer and songwriter Lauren Alaina is exploring another form of the written word by releasing her first book, Getting Good at Being You: Learning To Love Who God Made You To Be, on November 2. The book, which seemingly refers to her single “Getting Good” with its title, will chronicle Alaina’s rise to fame from American Idol to now and share the lessons she has learned along the way.
MusicPosted by
102.3 The Bull

Interview: Flatland Cavalry’s ‘Welcome to Countryland’ Celebrates the Genre’s Variety

Flatland Cavalry vocalist and co-founder Cleto Cordero knows he and his bandmates have seen more than most people. Now approaching a decade together as a band, Cordero, drummer and fellow co-founder Jason Albers, guitarist Reid Dillon, multi-instrumentalist Adam Gallegos and bassist Jonathan Saenz first hit the road together as fresh college graduates (fiddler and Wesley Hall replaced original member Laura Jane in 2018). "We saw all these different, beautiful things and met so many people," Cordero reflects, "and it really opened my eyes that ... like, we're all the same critter, if you will, but everyone sees things different because they grew up in different places."
MoviesPosted by
97 Rock

‘Enormous: The Gorge Story’ Movie Premieres For One Night ONLY!

A new movie about Washington's famous Gorge Amphitheater is set to be released on July 21st. Trafalgar Releasing has announced 'Enormous: The Gorge Story' will premier at theatres nationwide, with additional screenings at select locations. The release date was chosen to celebrate movie theatres reopening and live music returning to "The Gorge."
TV & Videosskiddle.com

Oompah Show Comedy Night

8:00pm til 12:00am (last entry 8:30am) The ultimate night out with entertainment, party and dancing! An interactive German themed comedy show. This event occurred in June 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. Enjoy the ultimate night out with entertainment, party and dancing! Reserve your...
Clark County, NVlasvegasmagazine.com

Friends With Benefits: Candice Vergis at The Forum Shops at Caesars

If you ask Candice Vergis, gallery director of Park West Gallery at The Forum Shops at Caesars, she’d say that life has been quite serendipitous. After studying vocal performance, specifically opera, at college in her home state of Kansas, and performing professionally for five years, in 2012 Vergis ended up in New York City auditioning for a performance spot on Holland America’s cruise ships. She spent seven years sailing the world. “That’s when I met Michael, my husband; he was the art director of Park West on the ship,” Vergis says. (Park West is huge in the cruise ship industry, auctioning many art pieces onboard.) “I’d been making friends with and helping the gallery for many years at that point,” Vergis says. “So, I left entertainment and went over to Park West. They gave me a shot.” That was more than four years ago, and since then Vergis and her husband helped launch Park West’s first flagship Las Vegas location at the end of last year.