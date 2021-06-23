Jake Owen and Friends Will Hit the Ryman Stage for a One-Night-Only Benefit Show

Flatland Cavalry vocalist and co-founder Cleto Cordero knows he and his bandmates have seen more than most people. Now approaching a decade together as a band, Cordero, drummer and fellow co-founder Jason Albers, guitarist Reid Dillon, multi-instrumentalist Adam Gallegos and bassist Jonathan Saenz first hit the road together as fresh college graduates (fiddler and Wesley Hall replaced original member Laura Jane in 2018). "We saw all these different, beautiful things and met so many people," Cordero reflects, "and it really opened my eyes that ... like, we're all the same critter, if you will, but everyone sees things different because they grew up in different places."