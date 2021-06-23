Cancel
Yonkers, NY

Alert Issued For Missing Family Bird In Westchester

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6TF5_0adJ20y900
An alert has been issued for a missing bird that was found in Westchester. Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

Missing a feathered friend?

Police are attempting to reunite a missing bird that was found in a Westchester park with its family.

The Yonkers Police Department issued an alert on Wednesday, June 23 when a family pet was rescued by a neighbor near Kinsley Park.

Police said that the bird was described as a light blue parakeet who is “not too skittish and seems okay with people.”

Anyone who recognizes the parakeet and knows its owner can contact the Yonkers Police Department at (914) 964-0105 or emailing 7121624@pawboost-mail.com.

