Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin discuss careers in 'Behind the Music' trailer

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 8 days ago
Jennifer Lopez will be the subject of a new "Behind the Music" episode.  Pool Photo by Gary Hershorn/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for its revival of Behind the Music Wednesday. The docu-series premieres July 29 on the streaming service.

Episodes exploring the careers of Ricky Martin and LL Cool J premiere on that day. Subsequent Thursdays will premiere episodes on Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids On the Block, Bret Michaels and Fat Joe.

Paramount+ is holding a second half of the season which will feature Jennifer Lopez and other artists. In the trailer, Lopez says, "I haven't even done all the things I've dreamt of."

Ricky Martin reflects on how much he's changed in the eight years since his previous Behind the Music special. The original series profiled him in 2000 and 2011, so his new episode must have been filmed in 2019. Lewis and Michaels open up about health battles.

Lewis, the lead singer of Huey Lewis and the News, has Meniere's Disease which compromised his hearing. Poison frontman Michaels has experienced a stroke and heart surgery.

Behind the Music premiered in 1997 on VH1. The original series profiled artists such as Guns N' Roses, Run-D.M.C., Metallica, Andy Gibb and more.

Variety

Duran Duran, New Kids, Bret Michaels Added to ‘Behind the Music’ Lineup: Watch the Trailer

For those feeling wolverine levels of hunger for further Duran Duran backstory, Paramount Plus’ revival of the “Behind the Music” franchise plans to meet that need with an episode’s worth of memories — careless, careful or otherwise — devoted to the band. The platform is announcing today the addition of Duran Duran, New Kids on the Block and Bret Michaels episodes, along with a trailer that reveals glimpses of the first eight, dates for which have now been set.
TV & Videoskiss951.com

‘Behind The Music’ Returning in July on Paramount+, Trailer Released

Behind The Music is back and dropped the trailer for its diverse reboot on Paramount+. The series kicks off on the streaming service on July 29 with two episodes chronicling the lives and careers of Ricky Martin and LL Cool J, with new episodes premiering every Thursday. The first half of this season will also feature episodes on Huey Lewis (August 5), Busta Rhymes (August 12), Duran Duran (August 19), New Kids on the Block (August 26), Bret Michaels (September 2) and Fat Joe (September 9.)