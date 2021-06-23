Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin discuss careers in 'Behind the Music' trailer

Jennifer Lopez will be the subject of a new "Behind the Music" episode. Pool Photo by Gary Hershorn/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released the trailer for its revival of Behind the Music Wednesday. The docu-series premieres July 29 on the streaming service.

Episodes exploring the careers of Ricky Martin and LL Cool J premiere on that day. Subsequent Thursdays will premiere episodes on Huey Lewis, Busta Rhymes, Duran Duran, New Kids On the Block, Bret Michaels and Fat Joe.

Paramount+ is holding a second half of the season which will feature Jennifer Lopez and other artists. In the trailer, Lopez says, "I haven't even done all the things I've dreamt of."

Ricky Martin reflects on how much he's changed in the eight years since his previous Behind the Music special. The original series profiled him in 2000 and 2011, so his new episode must have been filmed in 2019. Lewis and Michaels open up about health battles.

Lewis, the lead singer of Huey Lewis and the News, has Meniere's Disease which compromised his hearing. Poison frontman Michaels has experienced a stroke and heart surgery.

Behind the Music premiered in 1997 on VH1. The original series profiled artists such as Guns N' Roses, Run-D.M.C., Metallica, Andy Gibb and more.