Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

PHOTOS: Morris County Hotel Evacuated During ‘Large Scale’ Carbon Monoxide Leak

By Valerie Musson
Posted by 
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BpCrf_0adJ1r7Q00
A six-story hotel in Morris County was evacuated due to a carbon monoxide leak Tuesday, several responding agencies confirmed. Photo Credit: Hillside Hose Co. #1 via Facebook

A six-story hotel in Morris County was evacuated due to a carbon monoxide leak Tuesday, several responding agencies confirmed.

Fairchild and Hillside emergency crews responded to the Westin Governor Morris on Whippany Road in Morristown after the leak was reported in the early morning hours, the Fairchild Fire Company said on Facebook.

The department evaluated carbon monoxide levels on each of the hotel’s six floors and secured issues with its boiler systems, authorities said.

Meanwhile, all hotel rooms were searched for potential patients during the “large scale incident,” the department said.

Mutual aid was provided by Morris Minute Men EMS, Morris County Office of Emergency Management, Morris Township Police Department and Madison Fire Department .

No injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Community Policy
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
112K+
Followers
21K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morristown, NJ
City
Madison, NJ
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Morris County, NJ
Government
Morristown, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
Morristown, NJ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Monoxide#The Leak#Volunteers#Westin#Hillside Hose Co#Morris Minute Men Ems#Madison Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Apartment Fire Displaces Five In Western Mass

Five tenants in a Western Massachusetts apartment complex will be temporarily displaced when a fire broke out overnight, officials said. Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to a Belmont Avenue apartment building at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, where there was a reported fire in a fourth-floor unit.
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Fiery, Deadly Crash Closes I-78 In Somerset County

Contractor Installed Mirrors To Video Victims In South Jersey S…. Prosecutor: Jersey Shore Foursome Caught In Crack, Heroin, Ecst…. Long Island Man Sentenced In NJ/NY ‘Shotgun’ Mortgage Scheme Th…. A fiery and deadly crash involving a tractor trailer late Wednesday night closed Interstate 78 in Somerset County into Thursday morning.
Levittown, PAPosted by
Daily Voice

PD: Levittown Man, 79, Dies In Fairless Hills Crash

A 79-year-old Levittown man died in a crash early Thursday morning in Fairless Hills (Bucks County), authorities said. Charles Cocchiaro was driving in a 1995 Jaguar on Trenton Road just before 9 a.m. when he veered onto the shoulder and struck the back of an occupied but parked 2018 Nissan, according to Falls Township Police Chief Nelson Whitney.
Newark, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

DEVELOPING: 9-Year-Old Girl Shot In Newark

A 9-year-old girl was shot in Newark Wednesday, according to initial and unconfirmed reports. EMS was called to the 400 block of Holiday Court in the 2nd precinct for the incident around 5:30 p.m. Unconfirmed reports say the girl was shot in her leg and foot. Police did not immediately...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
Daily Voice

Western Mass Mall Victim Of 'Swatting' Bomb Threat By Email

A Western Massachusetts mall was the victim of a "swatting" event when its opening was delayed after receiving a bomb threat by email. The incident took place around 8:50 a.m., Thursday, July 1, when the Holyoke Police Department was contacted by the Holyoke Mall security manager regarding an email that contained a bomb threat against the mall, said Capt. Matthew Moriarty.
Public SafetyPosted by
Daily Voice

Wheel Thief Left Victims' Vehicles On Rocks, Wayne PD Charges

A wheel thief who left his Wayne victims’ vehicles on rocks was caught in the act before dawn Thursday, authorities said. Township investigators had identified his car and had a description of Antony M. Arlequin-Salcedo, 22, of Paterson when Officer Steven Papile spotted him parked on Andover Drive near Burnside Place shortly before 2 a.m., Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.
Somerset County, NJPosted by
Daily Voice

Tractor Trailer Driver Dies In Fiery Crash On I-78

Central PA Adoptive Mom Chewed On Children's Fingers, Burned Bo…. A tractor trailer driver died in a fiery crash on Interstate 78 in Somerset County late Wednesday night, authorities said. The multi-vehicle crash involved two tractor trailers and occurred on the eastbound side at milepost 29.4 in Bedminster Township, New...
Bethlehem, CTPosted by
Daily Voice

KNOW HER? Police Seek ID For Bethlehem Package Thief

UPDATE: The suspect has been identified, police said. Police in Bethlehem are seeking the public’s help identifying a woman caught on surveillance taking several packages from a home’s front porch. The woman pictured above is accused of taking the packages from a city residence, Bethlehem Police said Thursday. The surveillance...
TrafficPosted by
Daily Voice

Motorized Bicycle Rider, 64, Seriously Injured In Rutherford Crash

A 64-year-old Rutherford man was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was struck on a motorized bicycle Thursday afternoon, authorities said. A 62-year-old male driver hit the victim in a borough crosswalk while turning at West Passaic and Mortimer avenues shortly before 5 p.m., Police Chief John Russo said. The...