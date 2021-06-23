PHOTOS: Morris County Hotel Evacuated During ‘Large Scale’ Carbon Monoxide Leak

A six-story hotel in Morris County was evacuated due to a carbon monoxide leak Tuesday, several responding agencies confirmed. Photo Credit: Hillside Hose Co. #1 via Facebook

Fairchild and Hillside emergency crews responded to the Westin Governor Morris on Whippany Road in Morristown after the leak was reported in the early morning hours, the Fairchild Fire Company said on Facebook.

The department evaluated carbon monoxide levels on each of the hotel’s six floors and secured issues with its boiler systems, authorities said.

Meanwhile, all hotel rooms were searched for potential patients during the “large scale incident,” the department said.

Mutual aid was provided by Morris Minute Men EMS, Morris County Office of Emergency Management, Morris Township Police Department and Madison Fire Department .

No injuries were reported.

