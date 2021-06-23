Cancel
MLB

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw notes one issue with MLB’s guidance on illegal substances

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLos Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had an interesting take Tuesday night about Major League Baseball's crackdown on grip-enhancing substances. MLB's new guidance forced pitchers to get inspected by umpires in between innings or after pitching changes. Umpires can inspect players if they feel like they may be using illegal substances and managers can ask an umpire to check a pitcher as well.

Clayton Kershaw
#Major League Baseball
