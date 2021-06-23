Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw notes one issue with MLB’s guidance on illegal substances

It didn’t take long for Major League Baseball to get the ire of fans, media, and players since it instituted a more serious crackdown on the use of illegal foreign substances on baseballs. Most of the frustrations stem from the delay the inspection is causing, which is already counterintuitive to the league’s goal of speeding up the game. Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers has also given his thought on the issue after witnessing a future Hall of Famer in Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer get checked during Wednesday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.