Congratulations are in order for the Texarkana Texas Arts and Historic District as they have been awarded some funds from the Texas Commission on the Arts with funding from the National Endowment for the Arts. The TCA and NEA provided an opportunity for Cultural Districts in the State of Texas to apply for funding with the Texas Rescue Funding Grant. The Texarkana Arts and Historic District was one of the Cultural Districts chosen to receive funding in the State of Texas, with an award amount of $2,406.