Former Dodgers star Andrew Toles’ family open up about his battle with schizophrenia
Mental health can still be a taboo topic in the Black community, but this week the family of former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andrew Toles opened up about his ongoing battles with schizophrenia. Last summer, the Miami Herald reported that authorities found Toles sleeping behind a FedEx at Key West International Airport. Fast forward to 2021 and Toles is now in better shape under the guardianship of his father, Alvin Toles, in Fairburn, Georgia.www.dailydodgers.com