Former Dodgers star Andrew Toles’ family open up about his battle with schizophrenia

Dodgers play-by-play man Tim Neverett joins us in studio to talk about the team and his new book about the 2020 championship season for Los Angeles. First, we look back at a much needed series win against the Chicago Cubs that featured former Dodger and friend of the show Joc Pederson returning to LA for the first time, and a vintage performance from Clayton Kershaw. Coming off a sweep and being no hit, taking three in a row was clutch.