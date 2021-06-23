Lee County Extension visitors add to Farmers Market
The Montrose Farmer’s Market had some special visitors from the Lee County Extension office last week. Jessica Ellison, along with Rising Star intern Catie Messer and Lee County intern Brooke Finney, served samples of “Creamy Cauliflower” salad from the Spend Smart, Eat Smart website. They also provided the recipe for this summertime salad. They plan on being back with us sometime in July, so stay tuned for further details.www.mississippivalleypublishing.com