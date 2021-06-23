Cancel
Alpha Foods Frozen Vegan Breakfast Sandwiches Launch at Costco

By Melissa Nowakowski
vegoutmag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo time? No problem! The newest vegan breakfast sandwich on the market is ready from freezer to free hand in two minutes. Your morning routine just got easier with a perfect grab-and-go breakfast sandwich ready in two minutes or less. If you’re short on time and looking for a flavor-packed solution for your morning commute, start your day with Alpha Foods new Meatless Sausage Breakfast sandwiches now available at Costco. Microwave-friendly and hitting all the notes of your favorite breakfast sammy, the latest offering from the plant-based convenience company is available at the retail giant now and is just the first of many new products due out this year.

vegoutmag.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plant Based Foods#Vegan Cheese#Vegan Sausage#Food Drink#Flavor#Non Gmo#Nuggets#Costco Com
