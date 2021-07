Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices The Preferred Realty. This immaculate estate in the Heights of North Park provides ultimate accommodation and luxury, inside and out. Ideally located for privacy with urban conveniences and downtown Pittsburgh only minutes away, this brilliant property is endowed with six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a gourmet kitchen with professional-grade appliances, a spa-like master suite, and a two-room suite on the third floor. The expansive lower level offers endless entertainment with a fully-equipped bar, home theater, game room, home gym, and more. Unwind in your own private resort with an in-ground jacuzzi, saltwater pool, waterfall, and private patio – all overlooking acres of tranquil, wooded landscapes.