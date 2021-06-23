Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Now Mandating Vaccines For Office Return

Goldman Sachs is reportedly looking at creating a new hub in Texas, potentially looking to build its biggest campus outside of New York City in Dallas. The bank is already in talks with developers, Bloomberg reports, citing unnamed sources, and could replace its Jersey City location over time with this new Dallas location. Goldman has been expanding in areas outside of Manhattan for some time, but this latest maneuver reflects an even greater push into other places around the country. Reports emerged last year that it is considering relocating one of its major divisions to Florida after remote work showed some roles could be moved out of the expensive New York City market.