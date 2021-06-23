Cancel
New York City, NY

Morgan Stanley, BlackRock Now Mandating Vaccines For Office Return

By Miriam Hall, Bisnow New York City
 9 days ago
Employees at Morgan Stanley must be vaccinated if they want to return to their desks in New York City under new rules put in place by the firm. Staff at the bank have been told that starting July 12, all workers entering the company’s buildings in the city and Westchester County will have to confirm they have been immunized, The Wall Street Journal reports. Employees will be required to state their vaccination status by the first of next month. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman believes it will only be a few workers who won’t get the shot.

