Maui looks to Palau in effort to manage influx of tourists

One of Maui’s largest craft shows, The Maui Gift & Craft Fair occurs each Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and features more than 50 local vendors and artists, showcasing a wide variety of Made In Hawaii photography, jewelry, fine art, crafts, gifts and more. The Maui Gift & Craft Fair and its vendors are prioritizing the health and safety of guests by carefully adhering to the following guidelines: Social distancing and face coverings are required at all times Greeters based at the entrance to the craft fair will ask guests if they have any symptoms Masks will be made available for guests who do not have one Several hand sanitation stations will be available Booths will be spaced at least six feet apart Booths will be monitored to ensure social distancing protocols are being followed All vendors have passed The Maui Gift & Craft Fair’s COVID protocol training “Shoppers seeking unique gifts for the upcoming holidays will delight in the many options available at The Maui Gift & Craft Fair,” said Diana Whitt, General Manager at Lahaina Gateway. “Our Center is committed to providing opportunities such as this popular event as a way for local artisans and Maui businesses to feature their products to the public.”