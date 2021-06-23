Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Peirce College launches accelerated degree to help Philly’s displaced workers through the post-pandemic recovery

By Brandon Dorfman
generocity.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCome this fall, Philadelphia’s Peirce College, a 156-year-old majority-Black institution of adult higher education, will launch Career Bridge, a new program focused on giving displaced workers the skills and opportunities needed to succeed in the region’s post-pandemic recovery. Career Bridge comprises several degree tracks — including medical coding, cybersecurity, and...

generocity.org
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
Philadelphia, PA
Education
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adult Education#Philly#The Lenfest Foundation#Bank Of America#Black Americans#Peirce College#Union Business College#Academic Affairs#Career Bridge#Black Pennsylvanians#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...