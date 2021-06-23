LPD launches new website to improve transparency, build bridges with community
The Lynchburg Police Department has announced the launch of a new website in an effort to better engage with and build trust in the community. The website, www.lynchburgvapolice.gov, provides data on uses of force, commendations, complaints, crime statistics and more. It also includes a resources for residents like information on security assessments, identity theft prevention, community engagement and LPD policies.www.altavistajournal.com