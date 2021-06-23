Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date set for August with a new trailer
Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a release date, a pre-order trailer, and an extra word in its title. The three-player co-op shooter, which was known as Alien: Fireteam when Alyssa Mercante went hands-on with it in March, is now set to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on August 24. The new trailer for the game shows off some of the eerie environments you'll explore as you take on the role of a team of Colonial Marines - just like Hicks and company from the Aliens film, though hopefully your team fares better than his did.www.gamesradar.com