Aliens: Fireteam Elite release date set for August with a new trailer

By Connor Sheridan
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Aliens: Fireteam Elite has a release date, a pre-order trailer, and an extra word in its title. The three-player co-op shooter, which was known as Alien: Fireteam when Alyssa Mercante went hands-on with it in March, is now set to be released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X and S on August 24. The new trailer for the game shows off some of the eerie environments you'll explore as you take on the role of a team of Colonial Marines - just like Hicks and company from the Aliens film, though hopefully your team fares better than his did.

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+

GamesRadar+ takes you closer to the games, movies and TV you love.

