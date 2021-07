Great… Every time I listen to this song, I want a shot of tequila. Miranda Lambert is putting a new twist on her boozy drinkin’ song “Tequila Does,” the third different version we’ve gotten of it since she first put it on her Wildcard record in 2019. Let’s go ahead and get this out of the way: no, this version is not a country song. It’s a Telemitry remix (AKA country songwriter Jesse Frasure) of a country song that will […] The post Miranda Lambert Puts New Twist On Fan-Favorite “Tequila Does” With EDM Remix first appeared on Whiskey Riff.