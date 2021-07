A Washington woman was uninjured after striking a moose near 100 Concord Street, or Route 202, in Antrim Monday night. Police were summoned to the area at 9:45 p.m., Officer Leland Hunter said, after a Ford Edge SUV driven by Janice Riessle, 69, of Washington collided with a moose. Riessle was checked by EMT’s and didn’t report any injuries, but the vehicle was totaled and towed from the scene.