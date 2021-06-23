Cancel
Nathan Pyle's 'Strange Planet' Comic Coming to Apple TV+ as Animated Series

By Juli Clover
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePopular comic "Strange Planet" from Nathan Pyle is being turned into an animated television series that's set to premiere on Apple TV+, reports Deadline. The "Strange Planet" comics and books feature blue aliens from an Earth-like planet who describe their Earth-like activities in new and unusual ways. Nathan Pyle has amassed millions of followers on Instagram with the webcomic, which debuted in 2019, and has published multiple books.

