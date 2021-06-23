McDonald and Dodds: Get a Sneak Peek at Season 2
The popular BritBox mystery McDonald & Dodds is returning for a second season with a new set of mysteries and an abundance of familiar faces. The detective series stars Jason Watkins (The Crown, W1A) as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet, EastEnders) as DCI McDonald, a mismatched pair of detectives solving puzzling cases in and around the historic city of Bath. Dodds is a shy, enigmatic man happy to fade into the force’s background, while ambitious former Met officer McDonald brings with her all the bluster and hardened self-confidence of a London copper. The pair form a surprisingly effective crime-solving duo, much to their and everyone else’s surprise.thatshelf.com