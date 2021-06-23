Cancel
McDonald and Dodds: Get a Sneak Peek at Season 2

By Emma Badame
thatshelf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe popular BritBox mystery McDonald & Dodds is returning for a second season with a new set of mysteries and an abundance of familiar faces. The detective series stars Jason Watkins (The Crown, W1A) as DS Dodds and Tala Gouveia (Cold Feet, EastEnders) as DCI McDonald, a mismatched pair of detectives solving puzzling cases in and around the historic city of Bath. Dodds is a shy, enigmatic man happy to fade into the force’s background, while ambitious former Met officer McDonald brings with her all the bluster and hardened self-confidence of a London copper. The pair form a surprisingly effective crime-solving duo, much to their and everyone else’s surprise.

thatshelf.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rupert Graves
Person
Rob Brydon
Person
Patsy Kensit
Person
Martin Kemp
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat And Mouse#Avon#Mcdonald Dodds#Crown#Dci#Bath#British#Krays#Itv#Britbox
