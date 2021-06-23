Apple says sideloading of iPhone apps would open users to serious security risks
In context: Back in 2011, Phil Schiller told other Apple executives the company would one day have to adjust the revenue split from the App Store and pushed for a solution to be found before this would turn into a fierce fight against external pressures. Ten years later, the company is trying to get out of a situation that it could have avoided -- where developers and regulators are pressuring it into allowing sideloading of apps on iOS devices.www.techspot.com