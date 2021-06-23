Cancel
PAX West is still happening as an in-person event, tickets go on sale soon

By Shawn Knight
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In brief: Organizers of the PAX gaming expo have reaffirmed their commitment to hold an in-person event later this year, but first we’ve got a virtual gathering scheduled for next month. Penny Arcade and ReedPop, if you recall, had to pull the plug on PAX East earlier this year due...

www.techspot.com
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998.

