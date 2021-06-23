Davenport man sentenced to federal prison on meth charges

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison on drug charges. Officials on Wednesday announced 42-year-old Lelen Lee Bonds, of Davenport, was sentenced to 270 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Following his 22.5 year sentence in prison, he will need to serve 10 years of supervised release and immediately pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund. Officials announced during the time of the offense, he was on supervised release and was sentenced to a period of 36 months in prison to run consecutive to the 270-month sentence.