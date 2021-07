Prosecutors are seeking a retrial of a police officer accused of assaulting former Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson.The Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) announcement came a week after the jury at Birmingham Crown Court were unable to reach a verdict on the case of West Mercia PC Mary Ellen Bettley-Smith. It convicted her former colleague PC Benjamin Monk of manslaughter. Monk was sentenced to eight years after the court heard how he Tasered Mr Atkinson to the ground and kicked him in the head in Telford, Shropshire in August 2016.Mr Atkinson, who had smashed a window while suffering a mental health...