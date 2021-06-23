Slovakia 0-5 Spain: Martin Dubravka howler plays part in Spanish resurgence to reach Euro 2020 last 16 in style
Spain capitalised on a Slovakia implosion to seal their place in the last 16 with a 5-0 hammering in Seville, which also knocked their opponents out of the competition. Alvaro Morata saw his early penalty - awarded by VAR - saved by Martin Dubravka before Spain strolled to a victory that takes them through in second place, setting up a last-16 clash with Croatia in Copenhagen on Monday.www.skysports.com