POTUS

Head of Border Patrol resigning from post

By Lexi Lonas
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
The head of the U.S. Border Patrol announced on Wednesday he is resigning from his post.

Border Patrol Chief Rodney Scott, who took his position during the Trump administration in 2020, posted on Facebook that he will remain as head of the Border Patrol for around 60 days so a smooth transition can be made.

Scott has been in the position since February 2020. It was expected he would step down after President Biden was elected.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Border Patrol said it did not have an official statement but was aware of Scott's Facebook post.

Scott said he received a notice from the federal government that he had to either relocate, resign or retire from his position. The notice is not disciplinary and no explanation was given, according to Scott.

“Just a simple needs of the service directed reassignment so the new administration can place the person they want in the position,” Scott wrote.

People familiar with the situation told CNN that Border Patrol Deputy Chief Raul Ortiz is expected to replace Scott on an acting basis.

The move comes as Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have been under scrutiny from Republicans and Democrats for their handling of the border.

Harris has been criticized for telling Guatemalans not to come to the U.S. and for not visiting the border since she has been in office. She recently announced she will be visiting the border this Friday.

Rebecca Beitsch contributed to this report.

