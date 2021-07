France is hoping for a repeat of its last major tournament when it faces Switzerland on Monday in a round of 16 matchup at Euro 2020. France also got off to a slow start at the 2018 World Cup in Russia but caught fire in the knockout round to win the title. France scored just four goals in its three games but finished atop Euro 2020's Group of Death with a win against Germany and draws with Portugal and Hungary. And this France team is just as talented as that 2018 squad, and it ranks second in the world, 11 spots ahead of Switzerland. The talented Swiss team finished third in its group, losing to Italy, drawing with Wales and beating Turkey 3-1 in Wednesday's finale to advance.