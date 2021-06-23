Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Texas governor issues surprising veto of bill protecting dogs from human abuse

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 11 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOjY7_0adIwBQ500
  • Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot (R) on Friday vetoed a bipartisan legislation that could have strengthened protections for dogs against abuse.
  • The bill overwhelmingly passed through both chambers of the Texas legislature.
  • Abbot argued in his veto that there are already statewide laws protecting dogs from acts of cruelty and the new legislation risked “micro-managing and over-criminalization.”

Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot (R) on Friday vetoed a bipartisan legislation that could have strengthened protections for dogs against abuse.

The Republican governor shot down the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act, a law targeting the use of heavy chains to restrain the animals. The bill overwhelmingly passed through both chambers of the Texas legislature.

Abbot argued in his veto that there are already statewide laws protecting dogs from acts of cruelty and the new legislation risked “micro-managing and over-criminalization.”

“Senate Bill 474 would compel every dog owner, on pain of criminal penalties, to monitor things like the tailoring of the dog’s collar, the time the dog spends in the bed of a truck, and the ratio of tether-to-dog length, as measured from the tip of the nose to the base of the tail,” Abbot wrote. “Texas is no place for this kind of micro-managing and over-criminalization.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

The legislation would have slapped first time offenders with a possible $500 fine and class C misdemeanor followed by a class B misdemeanor, a $2000 fine and possible jail time, The Guardian reported.

“Governor Abbott says that the current Texas statute already protects dogs, but this bill – which was carried with active support from sheriffs, law enforcement and animal control officers – would have clarified the vague language that makes the statute completely unenforceable,” said Shelby Bobosky, the Texas Humane Legislative Network’s executive director told the Guardian in a statement.

Lawmakers and law enforcement officials expressed their frustration and disappointment over Abbott's veto.

Brian Hawthorne, the Chambers County sheriff and legislative chairman of the Sheriff’s Association of Texas, told the Houston Chronicle that the legislation included “favorable things to help us enforce the law in which people weren’t properly taking care of their pets.”

Meanwhile, Eddie Lucio Jr, a Democrat who sponsored the legislation, told The Texas Tribune that he was “disappointed in the governor,” adding that while he does not always agree with the governor, he respects him “when it comes to quality of life and protecting life.”

“I want to include dogs in that issue,” Lucio Jr. concluded.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 3,000 YEARS, TASMANIAN DEVILS HAVE BEEN BORN ON AUSTRALIAN MAINLAND

Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

257K+
Followers
26K+
Post
189M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Local
Texas Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Legislature#Texas Governor#Senate Bill#Republican#The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act#Guardian#The Houston Chronicle#Democrat#The Texas Tribune#Tasmanian Devils#Australian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Animals
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Pets
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court upholds states' efforts to ensure voter integrity

Last week in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee, the Supreme Court concluded that states could enact commonsense and necessary protections to ensure the integrity of their electoral systems. States such as Georgia, Iowa and Florida can rest assured that specious challenges to their legitimate efforts to guarantee the sanctity of the vote will not be supported by activist judges.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Most Americans think surge of illegal border crossings is a crisis

Is there a border crisis? According to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas , there isn’t — but the illegal crossing numbers indicate that there is. Illegal border crossings have reached a 20-year high. In the four months before Biden took office, illegal crossings averaged 70,000 a month. The number rose to 97,640 in February, the first full month of Biden’s presidency; to 169,204 in March; and to 173,686 in April; and it was 172,011 in May.
Eugene, ORPosted by
The Hill

Biden on Richardson suspension: 'The rules are the rules'

President Biden weighed in on Sha’Carri Richardson’s one-month suspension amid her positive marijuana test, telling reporters Saturday that "the rules are the rules." Richardson agreed to the suspension after testing positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, after her win at the women’s 100-meter during the U.S. Olympic team trials in Eugene, Ore.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

5 states where the coronavirus delta variant is spreading

The highly transmissible delta variant has been officially confirmed in all 50 states as of this week, and health officials nationwide are raising alarms about localized coronavirus outbreaks as the Fourth of July weekend arrives. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates the strain makes up about a...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol fencing to be removed within days: report

Remaining fencing around the Capitol that has been up since the Jan. 6 riot is set to be removed as early as next week, The Associated Press reported. Three people close to the matter told the outlet that the U.S. Capitol Police Board has put in place a plan to remove the remaining fencing by July 9.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Republicans eyeing White House take hard line on immigration

Several potential 2024 hopefuls in the Republican Party are pouncing on immigration as a top issue to get an edge in the early jockeying for the next presidential race. The dynamic was on full display this past week when former President Trump and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), two potential contenders, visited the southern border with roughly two dozen House Republicans in tow. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) also made headlines when they announced they would send police and National Guard troops to the border. And senators eyeing 2024 bids is making hay about a jump in attempted border crossings.
Surfside, FLPosted by
The Hill

Surfside rescue efforts suspended ahead of demolition

Rescue efforts for bodies missing after the collapse of a residential condo building in Surfside, Fla., have been suspended Saturday as officials prepare for the demolition of the rest of the building. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine (D) said that efforts were halted around 4 p.m. EDT as authorities prepare...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Trump slams indictment against organization at Florida rally

Former President Trump on Saturday condemned the fraud and conspiracy charges filed against the Trump Organization and its chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg . During a rally in Sarasota, Fla., Trump accused New York City prosecutors of “prosecutorial misconduct,” adding, “They've mobilized every power of government to come after me, my family, my wonderful employees and my company solely because of politics.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Biden, DeSantis set aside politics in tragedy response

President Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis , a Republican who just might challenge him for the White House in 2024, were unlikely partners this week, united by tragedy. Biden and DeSantis sat shoulder-to-shoulder at a meeting Thursday during the president's trip to South Florida to offer federal assistance to Surfside, the site of a terrible condo building collapse where the death toll appears set to reach above 140.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Partisan bias in the Constitution? Check the data

The results of the 2020 census and reapportionment have been out now for several weeks. Yet…there is no noise. Where are the recriminations? The looming lawsuits? The cries of “unfair”? “Undemocratic”?. The reader may recall that, in the wake of the 2000 and 2016 elections, many critics cried foul because...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Court ruling sets up ever more bruising fight over tech

The nascent effort to rein in the power of America's tech giants hit a snag this week, but the lawmakers behind the movement are not folding so easily. Instead, a district court judge's dismissal of two antitrust cases against Facebook is adding fuel to demands to revamp the laws enabling the government to tackle monopolies.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Diversity in private arbitration and the bench

It should be an uncontroversial proposition that judges and private arbitrators should at least come close to reflecting the diversity of the parties whose cases they are responsible for resolving. When a person becomes involved in civil litigation, whether as a plaintiff or a defendant, there should be at least...